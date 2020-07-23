BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Primerica by 38.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

