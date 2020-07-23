BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,907 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,752 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

