BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 3,321 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 272,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $340,268,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

