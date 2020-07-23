BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,727.03 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

