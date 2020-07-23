BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after buying an additional 248,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 166,285 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of LSTR opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

