BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 918 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.27. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

