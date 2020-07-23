International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,300 Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vuzix by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 359,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Vuzix Corp has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 373.05% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%.

VUZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

