BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

