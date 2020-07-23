International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,548 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.50. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.