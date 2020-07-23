Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after buying an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

