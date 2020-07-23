BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.