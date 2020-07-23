BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

