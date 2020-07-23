Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 352,756 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,811,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 2.02% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,728 shares of company stock worth $3,700,337 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

