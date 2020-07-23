BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,725 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

