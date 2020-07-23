Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 621 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.24% of Safety Insurance Group worth $26,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFT. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.