International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

NYSE:PSX opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.