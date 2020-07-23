Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.23% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

