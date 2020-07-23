Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 121,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tellurian worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $41,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.87. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.