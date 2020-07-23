Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

