10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 38.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC
10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC
International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp
International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report