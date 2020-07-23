10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 38.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.