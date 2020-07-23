International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

