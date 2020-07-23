International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

