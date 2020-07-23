International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Capitala Finance worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPTA shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Capitala Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

