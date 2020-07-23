International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 63.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.32.

Shares of NYSE IHIT opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

