International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.