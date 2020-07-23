International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market cap of $911.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

