International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

VOD opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.