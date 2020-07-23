International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

In other 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $61,130.46.

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

