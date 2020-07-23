International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $3,798,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.