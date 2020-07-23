International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,568 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.34 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.