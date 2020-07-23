4,912 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

