International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

