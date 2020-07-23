International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.32 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

