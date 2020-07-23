5,076 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC
10,204 Shares in ING Groep NV Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC
International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp
International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report