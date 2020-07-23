5,076 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

