Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,396 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VXUS opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

