Foster & Motley Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

