Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $280.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

