American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

