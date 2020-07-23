Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 796 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

