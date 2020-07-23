Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 640,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after buying an additional 150,377 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $8,180,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

