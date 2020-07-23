Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 62,340 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

