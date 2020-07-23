Marina Hahn Sells 612 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of VAPO opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of -1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $50.31.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on VAPO. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
