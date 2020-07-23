Marina Hahn Sells 612 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VAPO opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of -1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAPO. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.