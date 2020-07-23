Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,268 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5,049.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 258.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 412,550 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 9.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $28.12.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.