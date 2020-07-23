Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $6.01 Million in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

