Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

