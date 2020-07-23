Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,164 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

