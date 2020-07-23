Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.76% of Green Dot worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $9,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.19. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

