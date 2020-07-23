327,172 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Honeywell International Inc. Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,000 Shares of Green Dot Co.
327,172 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Robert Half International Inc. Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock Price Target to $652.00
