Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,577 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Robert Half International worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

