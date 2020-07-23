Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 562,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 356,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,724,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,533,000 after buying an additional 761,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

